Platt Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 867 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 15.2% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 72,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $274.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.18 and a 52 week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

