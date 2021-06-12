Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.
About Plains GP
Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.
