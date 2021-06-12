Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAGP. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Plains GP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 2,385,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.32. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

