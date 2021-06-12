Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.04 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $4.44 or 0.00011939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $811.08 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.29 or 0.00328740 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00151474 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00210662 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001000 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,622,351 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

