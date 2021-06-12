Piper Sandler Raises Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $410.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Generac stock opened at $349.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Generac by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

