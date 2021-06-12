Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.