Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $128,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 814,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 249,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on F. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

