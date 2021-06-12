Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 99.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 400.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

PDD opened at $121.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a PE ratio of -138.60 and a beta of 1.45. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.89 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.