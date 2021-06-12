Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $95.00 at Evercore ISI

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2,819.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,255,000. 10.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

