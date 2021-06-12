Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $95.00 at Evercore ISI

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.
Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $73.31 on Thursday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 0.35.
About Piedmont Lithium
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
