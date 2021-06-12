Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Price Target Lowered to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Lithium from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Clarkson Capital started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $88.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.81 and a beta of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2,819.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,475 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth about $2,255,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

