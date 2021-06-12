Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 724.20 ($9.46). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 714.40 ($9.33), with a volume of 1,402,358 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 775.33 ($10.13).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,183.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33. The firm has a market cap of £7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.92.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

Phoenix Group Company Profile (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.