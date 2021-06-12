Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSXP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.78.

PSXP stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $42.78.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 97.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,818,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,434,000 after acquiring an additional 69,952 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 58,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

