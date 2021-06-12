Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Shares Up 3.4%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s stock price shot up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $92.17 and last traded at $91.75. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharma Mar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.20.

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.