Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Phantasma has a market cap of $19.89 million and approximately $52,858.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,891.08 or 1.00458528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00032957 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00064134 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009424 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

