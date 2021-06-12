Phala Network (PHA) Reaches Market Cap of $161.68 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. Phala Network has a total market cap of $161.68 million and $22.34 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002546 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Phala Network has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00061117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.50 or 0.00784657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.81 or 0.08268469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00086367 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.