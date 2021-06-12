Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Searle & CO.

Searle & CO. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Searle & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Searle & CO.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 21,386,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,618,463. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.