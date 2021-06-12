PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Andrew Okun Sells 2,370 Shares

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70.

NYSE:PKI opened at $146.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.23 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

