Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +25-29% to $891.3-920.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.51 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.100-3.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

