Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pentair from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.80.

Get Pentair alerts:

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.25. Pentair has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Pentair by 88.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 328,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after buying an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pentair during the first quarter valued at $7,787,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.