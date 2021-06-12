Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CEO Joseph F. Coradino Sells 275,000 Shares of Stock

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $838,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PEI opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $246.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.60. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 132.50% and a negative net margin of 114.33%. On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 394,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

