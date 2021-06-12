Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.75

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.75 and last traded at C$39.73, with a volume of 242220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.53.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.47.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.