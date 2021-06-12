PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $33.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.08.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $47.83 on Friday. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 3.41.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,881,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $59,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,376 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 103,314 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

