Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token 1-Day Volume Hits $10.97 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $14.67 or 0.00041389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $18.90 million and $10.97 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058161 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00158910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00197360 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.33 or 0.01155025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,777.13 or 1.00954390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

