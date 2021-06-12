Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 502 ($6.56).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of PAG stock opened at GBX 555.50 ($7.26) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 484.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. Paragon Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 576 ($7.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is 47.11%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.