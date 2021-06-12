Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 502 ($6.56).

PAG stock opened at GBX 555.50 ($7.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 484.95. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 287.20 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 576 ($7.53).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.11%.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

