Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Shares of PANL stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.61. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other Pangaea Logistics Solutions news, major shareholder One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,637,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

