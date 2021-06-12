Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $42.33 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 35.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 503,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,644 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $42,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $32,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $83.74 on Friday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total transaction of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

