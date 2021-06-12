Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $23.04 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 69.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,337 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Digital Turbine by 18.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APPS. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

APPS stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.53.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 66.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.