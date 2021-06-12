Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $37,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $109,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 17,268 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 297.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $404,000. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $160.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.76.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

