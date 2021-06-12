Palladiem LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Palladiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises about 0.8% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Palladiem LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHDG. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $295,000.

PHDG stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20.

