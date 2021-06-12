Palladiem LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Palladiem LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.0% of Palladiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

