Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 2,793 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries comprises about 0.8% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.53% of Mueller Industries worth $36,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,568.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 628.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares in the company, valued at $20,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $710,556.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,149 shares of company stock worth $3,010,556. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:MLI opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.18. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $818.15 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

