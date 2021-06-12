Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 22,410 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,410 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $20,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,672,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,608,000 after acquiring an additional 755,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.82. 6,077,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,610,656. The company has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ICAP increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

