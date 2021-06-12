Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.77% of Quaker Chemical worth $33,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KWR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 256,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,096,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KWR opened at $241.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.74. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $167.47 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

