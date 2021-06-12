Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,383 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.11% of Zebra Technologies worth $28,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,919,088,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,920,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.30, for a total transaction of $250,647.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $508.48 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $244.32 and a 52-week high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

