Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 74.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,356,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,998 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.84% of Verra Mobility worth $18,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $20,253,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after acquiring an additional 848,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,466,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,670,000 after purchasing an additional 814,249 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 656,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 470,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,976. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.