Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $26.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,571,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,889 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $26,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 51.85%.

FULT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

