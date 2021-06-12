Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.32% of LKQ worth $40,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.74. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

