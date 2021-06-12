Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Littelfuse comprises approximately 1.4% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.89% of Littelfuse worth $57,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 32.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,290,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold a total of 18,936 shares of company stock worth $5,088,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

