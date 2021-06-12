PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.09.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

