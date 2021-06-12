PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.09.
opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.56.
PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.09.
opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The company's fifty day moving average is $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,437,000 after buying an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 2,025,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,042,000 after buying an additional 1,589,317 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,925,000 after buying an additional 1,205,951 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,696,000 after buying an additional 1,132,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company's stock.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
