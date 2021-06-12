Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stake Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36.

