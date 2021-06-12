Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 214.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Ozon worth $17,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Index Venture Associates III Ltd acquired a new position in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $282,608,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ozon by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,683,000 after purchasing an additional 935,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth about $125,908,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $82,372,000. Finally, Index Venture Growth Associates I Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,106,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Renaissance Capital raised Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ OZON traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 429,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,029. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion and a PE ratio of -30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

