Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) Insider Simon Joyner Acquires 166,538 Shares

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) insider Simon Joyner purchased 166,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$40,468.73 ($28,906.24).

Simon Joyner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Simon Joyner acquired 100,000 shares of Ozgrowth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,700.00 ($15,500.00).

About Ozgrowth

Ozgrowth Limited is a fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm also invests in alternative investment markets. Ozgrowth Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

