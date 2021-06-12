Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $255.78 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.850-5.150 EPS.

NYSE:OXM opened at $106.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.84. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

