Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 5.9%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.72 and last traded at $26.72. Approximately 4,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,208,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at $329,682,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at $276,186,000. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $197,719,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $170,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

