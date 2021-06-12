Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Update

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 953.8% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.