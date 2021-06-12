Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $29.65 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.