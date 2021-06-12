OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OGI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised OrganiGram to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$3.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.11. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of -3.39.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. Research analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

