Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell Sells 280,000 Shares

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 280,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $39,200.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BPSR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,751,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,824. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
