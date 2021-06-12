Orbitcoin (ORB) Tops One Day Volume of $12.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market cap of $730,997.07 and $12.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,915.73 or 1.00041944 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00033329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.10 or 0.00367963 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00457550 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.90 or 0.00846497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008117 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

